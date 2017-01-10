Franklin Covey Company (FC) Cut to “Hold” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Franklin Covey Company (NYSE:FC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

FC has been the subject of several other research reports. Barrington Research cut shares of Franklin Covey Company from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Franklin Covey Company in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Covey Company from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $22.50 price target on shares of Franklin Covey Company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.25.

Franklin Covey Company (NYSE:FC) opened at 18.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $256.01 million, a PE ratio of 118.15 and a beta of 0.88. Franklin Covey Company has a one year low of $13.45 and a one year high of $22.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.71 and its 200 day moving average is $17.76.

Franklin Covey Company (NYSE:FC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. Franklin Covey Company had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $39.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Franklin Covey Company will post $0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joel Clinton Peterson sold 1,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $32,309.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 251,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,534,274.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 33.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Franklin Covey Company by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,258,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,296,000 after buying an additional 8,054 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Franklin Covey Company by 7.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 286,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after buying an additional 21,027 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Covey Company by 11.0% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 165,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after buying an additional 16,317 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Covey Company by 228.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 155,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after buying an additional 108,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Franklin Covey Company by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Co is a global company specializing in performance improvement. The Company’s segments are Direct Offices, Strategic Markets, Education practice and International Licensees. The Direct Offices segment consists of its geographic sales offices that serve the United States and Canada, its international sales offices located in Japan, the United Kingdom and Australia, and its public programs group.

