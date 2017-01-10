Fox Factory Holding Corp.’s (FOXF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Group

Jefferies Group restated their buy rating on shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. They currently have a $32.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $26.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FOXF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. lowered shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.40.

Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) traded up 0.73% during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.70. 16,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 0.71. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $28.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.69.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Fox Factory Holding Corp. had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The business had revenue of $109 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Fox Factory Holding Corp.’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post $1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fox Factory Holding Corp. news, CFO Zvi Glasman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total transaction of $531,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,175.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 46.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. during the third quarter worth about $114,000. BlackRock Group LTD increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. by 68.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. by 97.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 9,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 4,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. during the third quarter worth about $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures and markets performance ride dynamics products for customers across the world. The Company’s brand ride dynamics products are used primarily on bicycles (bikes), side-by-side vehicles (Side-by-Sides), on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

