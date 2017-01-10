FMC Technologies, Inc. (FTI) Stake Raised by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of FMC Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FTI) by 46.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 324,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,300 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in FMC Technologies were worth $9,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTI. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in FMC Technologies during the second quarter worth $77,891,000. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. raised its position in FMC Technologies by 6,824.5% in the second quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. now owns 1,391,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,120,000 after buying an additional 1,371,725 shares during the last quarter. GLG Partners LP bought a new position in FMC Technologies during the second quarter worth $29,817,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in FMC Technologies by 17.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,743,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,841,000 after buying an additional 551,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in FMC Technologies during the second quarter worth $14,460,000. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FMC Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FTI) traded down 0.08% on Tuesday, hitting $35.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,646,858 shares. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.62 and a beta of 0.99. FMC Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $36.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.43.

FMC Technologies (NYSE:FTI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. The business earned $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. FMC Technologies had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 2.25%. FMC Technologies’s revenue was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that FMC Technologies, Inc. will post $1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FTI shares. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of FMC Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup Inc. boosted their target price on FMC Technologies from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded FMC Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Jefferies Group set a $33.00 target price on FMC Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of FMC Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FMC Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.44.

About FMC Technologies

FMC Technologies, Inc is a global provider of technology solutions for the energy industry. The Company designs, manufactures and services a range of systems and products, including subsea production and processing systems, surface wellhead production systems, high pressure fluid control equipment, measurement solutions and marine loading systems.

