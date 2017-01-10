Fly Leasing Limited (FLY) Coverage Initiated at Compass Point

Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FLY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fly Leasing Limited from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America Corporation set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Fly Leasing Limited and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.21.

Shares of Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) opened at 13.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $440.06 million, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.90. Fly Leasing Limited has a 1-year low of $9.54 and a 1-year high of $14.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.86 and its 200-day moving average is $12.22.

Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $85.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.40 million. Fly Leasing Limited had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fly Leasing Limited will post $1.70 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLY. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fly Leasing Limited during the third quarter worth $116,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Fly Leasing Limited during the third quarter worth $132,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Fly Leasing Limited by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Westport Resources Management Inc. increased its stake in Fly Leasing Limited by 25.2% in the second quarter. Westport Resources Management Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services Inc increased its stake in Fly Leasing Limited by 0.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Fly Leasing Limited Company Profile

Fly Leasing Limited is engaged in purchasing commercial aircraft, which it leases under multi-year contracts to a range of airlines. The Company operates through aircraft leasing segment. The Company primarily acquires aircraft by entering into purchase and leaseback transactions with airlines for new aircraft; purchasing portfolios, which consists of aircraft of various types and ages, and acquiring individual aircraft.

