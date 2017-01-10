FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Over the past one year, FLIR Systems’ shares have underperformed compared to the Zacks categorized Electronics-Military Systems Market industry average. The company has had a dismal earnings surprise history over the four trailing quarters, with consecutive earnings misses driven by rising operating costs and intensifying competition in retail channels. The company has also booked charges for its faulty SkyWatch surveillance towers and might book more such charges in the future, which represent a huge risk to profits. Nevertheless, on the positive side, the company’s effective restructuring initiatives and solid prospects of the thermal imaging market signal at bright prospects ahead. Moreover, FLIR Systems’ focus on developing new products, its strategic acquisitions and the resiliency of the CDMQ model are expected to propel growth. FLIR Systems’ strong liquidity position adds to its strength.”

FLIR has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Imperial Capital restated an outperform rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Friday, September 9th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Drexel Hamilton reiterated a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. FLIR Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.10.

Shares of FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) opened at 35.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 0.53. FLIR Systems has a one year low of $26.48 and a one year high of $37.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.07 and a 200-day moving average of $32.56.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The firm earned $405.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.36 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that FLIR Systems will post $1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Earl R. Lewis sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total value of $1,684,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John D. Carter sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $653,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in FLIR Systems by 9.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FLIR Systems during the third quarter worth about $126,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 431.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 34.9% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRB Corp increased its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 6.4% in the third quarter. SRB Corp now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc (FLIR) designs, develops, markets and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems and advanced threat-detection solutions. The Company’s segments include Surveillance, Instruments, Security, OEM & Emerging Markets, Maritime and Detection.

