Five Below, Inc. (FIVE) Earns “Buy” Rating from RBC Capital Markets

RBC Capital Markets restated their buy rating on shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a $54.00 target price on the stock.

FIVE has been the subject of several other research reports. MKM Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Five Below from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Five Below has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.24.

Shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) traded up 1.70% during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.48. 302,157 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.71 and its 200-day moving average is $42.95. Five Below has a 52-week low of $31.97 and a 52-week high of $52.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Five Below had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The firm had revenue of $199.50 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Five Below will post $1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Timpani Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Five Below by 311.0% in the third quarter. Timpani Capital Management LLC now owns 72,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 54,676 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in Five Below by 8.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,784,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,478,000 after buying an additional 290,305 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Five Below by 73,572.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,465,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,038,000 after buying an additional 1,463,352 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA boosted its position in Five Below by 0.3% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 719,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,383,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Finally, RS Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Five Below by 29.5% in the second quarter. RS Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 972,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,119,000 after buying an additional 221,660 shares during the period.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc is a specialty retailer offering a range of merchandise for teen and pre-teen customer. The Company offers an assortment of products, including select brands and licensed merchandise across a range of categories, including Style, Room, Sports, Tech, Crafts, Party, Candy and Now. The Company’s product groups include leisure, fashion and home, and party and snack.

