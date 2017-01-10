First National Financial Corp (FN) Lowered to Underperform at Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of First National Financial Corp (TSE:FN) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Monday, StockTargetPrices.com reports. The firm currently has C$27.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$26.00.
FN has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of First National Financial Corp from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Scotiabank reissued a sector perform rating and set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of First National Financial Corp in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. RBC Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of First National Financial Corp from C$31.00 to C$27.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a hold rating and set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of First National Financial Corp in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$27.60.
First National Financial Corp (TSE:FN) traded up 1.42% during trading on Monday, reaching $29.38. 15,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.20. First National Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $18.35 and a 1-year high of $32.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.66.
About First National Financial Corp
First National Financial Corporation is a Canada-based parent company of First National Financial LP (FNFLP), which is an originator, underwriter and servicer of prime residential (single-family and multi-unit) and commercial mortgages. The Company operates through two segments: Residential (which includes single-family residential mortgages) and Commercial (which includes multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages).
