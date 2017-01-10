First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (FMBI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.71.

FMBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a report on Sunday, December 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. initiated coverage on First Midwest Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, Director Kathryn Hayley bought 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.40 per share, with a total value of $310,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert P. Omeara sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $486,416.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMBI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 121.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 13,934 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 12.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,851,000 after buying an additional 18,268 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 3.7% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 0.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 264,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,639,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $808,000. 82.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) traded down 0.36% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.84. The company had a trading volume of 652,682 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.43. First Midwest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $25.83. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.24.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 16.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that First Midwest Bancorp will post $1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal subsidiary, First Midwest Bank (the Bank), is an Illinois state-chartered bank and provides a range of banking, treasury and wealth management products and services, to commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, municipal and consumer customers.

