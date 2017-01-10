First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (FIBK) Shares Sold by Piermont Capital Management Inc.

Piermont Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. Piermont Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 77.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 3.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 232.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 133.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quotient Investors LLC purchased a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the third quarter valued at $214,000. 33.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) traded up 2.55% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.30. The stock had a trading volume of 253,506 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.54 and its 200-day moving average is $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.03. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.92 and a 52-week high of $43.65.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 9.66%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post $2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/first-interstate-bancsystem-inc-fibk-shares-sold-by-piermont-capital-management-inc/1147064.html.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays PLC lifted their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total value of $210,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,335.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial and bank holding company. The Company, through its bank subsidiary First Interstate Bank (the Bank), delivers a range of banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities and other entities. The Company operates through community banking segment.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK).

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.