First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Takes Position in Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 56,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation by 1.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation by 0.3% in the second quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 32,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation by 2.4% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation by 0.8% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation by 1.9% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) traded up 6.40% on Tuesday, hitting $23.61. The stock had a trading volume of 24,138,891 shares. The stock has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a PE ratio of 445.47 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.82. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 12 month low of $15.67 and a 12 month high of $24.79.

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Boston Scientific Corporation had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post $1.10 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BSX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Scientific Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Vetr upgraded Boston Scientific Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.52 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. TheStreet downgraded Boston Scientific Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Boston Scientific Corporation in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted their target price on Boston Scientific Corporation from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific Corporation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

In related news, SVP David A. Pierce sold 10,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $227,559.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,344. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy A. Pratt sold 26,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $547,348.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 260,430 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,606.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of medical devices that are used in a range of interventional medical specialties. The Company offers its products by seven core businesses: Interventional Cardiology, Peripheral Interventions (PI), Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM), Electrophysiology (EP), Endoscopy, Urology and Pelvic Health, and Neuromodulation.

