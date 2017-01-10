First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (EA)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 66.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,115 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 50,035 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.1% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.6% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 13,272 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,359 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.4% in the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 7,693 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.9% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 7,591 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) traded up 0.27% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.85. 2,329,293 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.20 and its 200-day moving average is $79.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.56. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.01 and a 52 week high of $86.07.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The game software company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.56. The firm earned $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post $3.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EA shares. Vetr raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.80 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Bank of America Corporation restated a “buy” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, September 16th. Benchmark Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.16.

In related news, EVP Peter R. Moore sold 30,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $2,499,954.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,227 shares in the company, valued at $6,268,515.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.15, for a total transaction of $829,715.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,486,916.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes and distributes games, content and services that can be played by consumers on a range of platforms, which include consoles, personal computers (PCs), mobile phones and tablets. The Company’s games and services are based on a portfolio of intellectual property that includes established brands, such as FIFA, Madden NFL, Star Wars, Battlefield, the Sims and Need for Speed.

