Finisar Corporation (FNSR) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Finisar Corporation in a report on Thursday, January 5th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Finisar Corporation in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Northland Securities upgraded Finisar Corporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.17 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Group boosted their price target on Finisar Corporation from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Finisar Corporation from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.23.

Shares of Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR) opened at 28.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.40. Finisar Corporation has a one year low of $11.94 and a one year high of $36.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.71 and its 200 day moving average is $25.85.

Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $369.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.99 million. Finisar Corporation had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 7.31%. Equities research analysts predict that Finisar Corporation will post $2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Christopher Brown sold 10,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $368,233.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,804,003.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Todd Swanson sold 6,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total value of $177,946.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 257,741 shares in the company, valued at $7,417,785.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNSR. BlackRock Group LTD raised its position in shares of Finisar Corporation by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 71,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Finisar Corporation by 5.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in Finisar Corporation by 2.6% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 26,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Finisar Corporation by 12.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Finisar Corporation by 1.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 61,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Finisar Corporation Company Profile

Finisar Corporation (Finisar) is a provider of optical subsystems and components that are used in data communication and telecommunication applications. The Company’s optical subsystems consist of transmitters, receivers, transceivers, transponders and active optical cables, which provide the fundamental optical-electrical or optoelectronic interface for interconnecting the electronic equipment used in these networks, including the switches, routers, and servers used in wireline networks.

