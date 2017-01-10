FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $6,150,000 Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (MA)

FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,422 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Arbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 0.3% in the second quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in Mastercard by 0.3% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in Mastercard by 0.8% in the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1.0% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 0.4% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 74.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) traded down 0.21% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,441,206 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $78.52 and a 1-year high of $108.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.59.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 69.11% and a net margin of 38.11%. The firm earned $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post $3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.31%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $6,150,000 Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (MA)” was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this article on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/finemark-national-bank-trust-has-6150000-stake-in-mastercard-incorporated-ma/1146842.html.

MA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Vetr lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.86 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Mastercard from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Pacific Crest set a $110.00 price objective on Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on Mastercard from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.10.

In other news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,514 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.99, for a total value of $258,916.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,704.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 24,208 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $2,498,749.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,592,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,828,263,345.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

MasterCard Incorporated is a technology company that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses across the world. The Company operates through payment solutions segment. The Company allows user to make payments by a range of payment solutions and services using various brands, which include MasterCard, Maestro and Cirrus.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.