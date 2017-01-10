Financial Engines, Inc. (FNGN) Shares Bought by Van Berkom & Associates Inc.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Financial Engines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGN) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,536,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 265,770 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Financial Engines were worth $45,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Financial Engines by 4.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD bought a new position in Financial Engines during the third quarter worth about $7,326,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Financial Engines by 0.4% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in Financial Engines by 50.4% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 52,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 17,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Financial Engines during the second quarter worth about $267,000.

Shares of Financial Engines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGN) traded down 0.27% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,554 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.39 and a 200-day moving average of $30.54. Financial Engines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.22 and a 12 month high of $39.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.59 and a beta of 1.92.

Financial Engines (NASDAQ:FNGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm earned $112.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.58 million. Financial Engines had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 6.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Financial Engines, Inc. will post $1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Financial Engines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Financial Engines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

In other news, EVP Christopher L. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $336,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,779,345.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lewis Antone, Jr. sold 960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,388 shares in the company, valued at $76,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Financial Engines

Financial Engines, Inc provides independent, technology-enabled portfolio management services, investment advice and retirement income services to participants in employer-sponsored defined contribution plans, such as 401(k) plans. The Company offers personalized plans for saving, investing, and generating retirement income, as well as by providing assessments of retirement income needs and readiness.

