FedEx Corporation (FDX) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Even though shares of FedEx outperformed the broader industry over the last six months, the company's earnings miss in the second quarter resulted in the stock losing value. Consequently, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has declined $0.10 to $12.02 for the fiscal 2017 over the last month.The bottom line was hurt by higher costs. Earnings, however, climbed 8.53% on a year-over-year basis. Revenues marginally beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Strong performance by the Ground unit, in addition to the inclusion of results of TNT Express, aided the top line. The integration process is on track. The company still expects fiscal 2017 adjusted earnings in the band of $11.85–$12.35 per share. We expect the company to achieve the guidance on the back of its strong product portfolio and rapid e-commerce growth. However, competitive threats, legal hassles as well as high costs are likely to pose challenges going forward.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FDX. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up from $184.00) on shares of FedEx Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Vetr cut FedEx Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.57 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price target on shares of FedEx Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $135.00 price objective on FedEx Corporation and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 price objective on FedEx Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.95.

Shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) traded down 0.2846% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.1501. The company had a trading volume of 608,614 shares. FedEx Corporation has a 12 month low of $119.71 and a 12 month high of $201.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.7958 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $192.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.22.

FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $14.90 billion for the quarter. FedEx Corporation had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that FedEx Corporation will post $11.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. FedEx Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.46%.

In other FedEx Corporation news, CEO David J. Bronczek sold 36,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.08, for a total transaction of $7,016,490.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,716 shares in the company, valued at $16,080,169.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.72, for a total value of $1,868,081.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,722 shares in the company, valued at $5,401,081.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx Corporation by 21.1% in the third quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 597 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of FedEx Corporation by 15.0% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 652 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates increased its stake in shares of FedEx Corporation by 2.2% in the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 664 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Coconut Grove Bank increased its stake in shares of FedEx Corporation by 2.2% in the third quarter. Coconut Grove Bank now owns 758 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx Corporation during the third quarter valued at about $160,000. Institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation (FedEx) provides a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services through companies competing collectively, operating independently and managed collaboratively, under the FedEx brand. The Company’s segments include FedEx Express, TNT Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight and FedEx Services.

