Synthetic Biologics Inc (NYSEMKT:SYN) had its price target raised by FBR & Co from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note released on Friday morning. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

SYN has been the subject of several other reports. Laurentian lowered Synthetic Biologics from a buy rating to a speculative buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synthetic Biologics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered Synthetic Biologics from a buy rating to a speculative buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synthetic Biologics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.91.

Shares of Synthetic Biologics (NYSEMKT:SYN) opened at 0.8852 on Friday. The company’s market capitalization is $81.59 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.43. Synthetic Biologics has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $2.74.

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEMKT:SYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synthetic Biologics will post ($0.35) EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “FBR & Co Raises Synthetic Biologics Inc (SYN) Price Target to $6.00” was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/fbr-co-raises-synthetic-biologics-inc-syn-price-target-to-6-00/1145863.html.

About Synthetic Biologics

Synthetic Biologics, Inc is a clinical-stage company. The Company is engaged in developing therapeutics to protect the gut microbiome while targeting pathogen-specific diseases. The Company’s lead product candidates in Phase II development are SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane-producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C), and SYN-004, which is designed to protect the gut microbiome (gastrointestinal (GI) microflora) from the effects of certain commonly used intravenous (IV) antibiotics for the prevention of C.

Receive News & Ratings for Synthetic Biologics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthetic Biologics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.