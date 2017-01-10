FBR & Co Downgrades Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (APTS) to Market Perform

FBR & Co downgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NASDAQ:APTS) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. They currently have $15.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $17.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on APTS. Zacks Investment Research cut Preferred Apartment Communities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Wunderlich lowered their target price on Preferred Apartment Communities from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, National Securities increased their target price on Preferred Apartment Communities from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NASDAQ:APTS) opened at 14.35 on Wednesday. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $15.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Preferred Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th.

In related news, Director William J. Gresham, Jr. sold 2,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $34,132.09. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,923.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steve Bartkowski sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $56,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,622 shares in the company, valued at $630,508.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 54.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 3.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 4.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is formed primarily to acquire and operate multifamily properties in select-targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through three segments: multifamily communities, retail and real estate related financing.

