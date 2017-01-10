Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FB Financial Corporation (NYSE:FBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning. They currently have $30.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “FB Financial Corp is a bank holding company. It operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, FirstBank. The company provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients. It operates primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama and North Georgia. The company also provides national mortgage business. FB Financial Corp is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on FB Financial Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co started coverage on FB Financial Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sandler O’Neill started coverage on FB Financial Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

FB Financial Corporation (NYSE:FBK) traded up 2.81% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,936 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.77 and its 200 day moving average is $22.78. FB Financial Corporation has a one year low of $19.81 and a one year high of $27.20. The firm has a market cap of $648.76 million and a PE ratio of 9.22.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “FB Financial Corporation (FBK) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research” was reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/fb-financial-corporation-fbk-upgraded-to-buy-by-zacks-investment-research/1146525.html.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in FB Financial Corporation during the third quarter worth $111,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in FB Financial Corporation during the third quarter worth $257,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in FB Financial Corporation during the third quarter worth $264,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FB Financial Corporation during the third quarter worth $505,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in FB Financial Corporation during the third quarter worth $706,000. Institutional investors own 23.84% of the company’s stock.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FB Financial Corporation (FBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.