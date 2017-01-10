FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) Director Joseph E. Laird, Jr. Sells 3,085 Shares

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Director Joseph E. Laird, Jr. sold 3,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $524,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) traded down 0.20% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.46. 397,579 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.80. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $135.95 and a one year high of $183.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.72.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $288.10 million for the quarter. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 51.90% and a net margin of 30.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post $7.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.64%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) Director Joseph E. Laird, Jr. Sells 3,085 Shares” was first published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/factset-research-systems-inc-fds-director-joseph-e-laird-jr-sells-3085-shares/1147130.html.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America Corporation set a $185.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Sunday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Barclays PLC lowered shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. lowered shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tiverton Asset Management LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 502.9% in the second quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 771,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,003,000 after buying an additional 643,596 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,042,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,129,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,523,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 6.8% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,789,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,209,000 after buying an additional 177,352 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (FactSet) is a provider of integrated financial information and analytical applications to the global investment community. The Company operates through three segments based on geographic business activities: the U.S., Europe and Asia Pacific. Sales, consulting, data collection, product development and software engineering are the primary functional groups within the U.S., Europe and Asia Pacific segments that provide global financial and economic information to investment managers, investment banks and other financial services professionals.

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.