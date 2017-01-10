Fabrinet (FN) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Fabrinet provides precision optical, electro-mechanical and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of complex products, such as optical communication components, modules and sub-systems, industrial lasers and sensors. The Company offers a broad range of advanced optical capabilities across the entire manufacturing process, including process engineering, design for manufacturability, supply chain management, manufacturing, final assembly and test. Fabrinet manufactures, assembles, and tests products for customers at its main manufacturing facilities in Bangkok, Thailand. The Company designs and manufactures its own bulk optical materials and components at its facilities in Fuzhou, the People’s Republic of China, and New Jersey, USA. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on FN. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Monday, September 19th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.75 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.82.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) traded down 0.20% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.82. 994,695 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.38. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $21.29 and a 52-week high of $46.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.59.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm earned $332.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Fabrinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post $3.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David T. Mitchell sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $2,948,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David T. Mitchell sold 74,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total transaction of $3,035,023.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 115.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 0.7% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the second quarter worth approximately $3,299,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 15.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of products, such as optical communication components, modules and sub-systems, industrial lasers, medical devices and sensors. The Company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities across the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, complex printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly and test.

