Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) Given a $94.00 Price Target at J P Morgan Chase & Co

J P Morgan Chase & Co set a $94.00 target price on Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on XOM. RBC Capital Markets set a $98.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil Corporation and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $98.00 price objective (down previously from $108.50) on shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Vetr raised Exxon Mobil Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.31 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Collins Stewart reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $83.50 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation in a research note on Sunday, September 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.25.

Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) traded up 0.18% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.20. 3,464,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $361.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.82 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12 month low of $71.55 and a 12 month high of $95.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.00 and a 200 day moving average of $88.20.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm earned $58.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.34 billion. Exxon Mobil Corporation had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post $2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) Given a $94.00 Price Target at J P Morgan Chase & Co” was posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/exxon-mobil-corporation-xom-given-a-94-00-price-target-at-j-p-morgan-chase-co/1146529.html.

In related news, VP Dennis G. Wascom sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $404,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 183,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,906,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sara N. Ortwein sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $454,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation by 1.2% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 42,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation by 4.7% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 383,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,945,000 after buying an additional 17,177 shares in the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 8,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation by 7.1% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation by 79.4% in the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 65,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after buying an additional 28,800 shares in the last quarter. 49.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exxon Mobil Corporation

Exxon Mobil Corporation is an energy company. The Company is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas, manufacturing of petroleum products, and transportation and sale of crude oil, natural gas and petroleum products. The Company also manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene and polypropylene plastics, and various specialty products.

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.