Express Scripts Holding Company (ESRX) Stake Increased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 987,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,955 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Express Scripts Holding Company were worth $69,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Express Scripts Holding Company by 0.6% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Express Scripts Holding Company by 4.2% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Management now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Express Scripts Holding Company by 5.3% in the second quarter. Tarbox Group Inc. now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC increased its stake in shares of Express Scripts Holding Company by 7.9% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Express Scripts Holding Company by 5.0% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) opened at 71.53 on Tuesday. Express Scripts Holding Company has a 52 week low of $64.46 and a 52 week high of $86.74. The firm has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.27.

Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74. The firm had revenue of $25.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.48 billion. Express Scripts Holding Company had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Express Scripts Holding Company will post $6.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ESRX. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Express Scripts Holding Company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank AG raised Express Scripts Holding Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Leerink Swann reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Express Scripts Holding Company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Express Scripts Holding Company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Express Scripts Holding Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Express Scripts Holding Company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.12.

In other news, VP Everett Neville sold 1,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.41, for a total value of $77,947.43. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,339.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Express Scripts Holding Company Company Profile

Express Scripts, Inc is a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in North America, offering a range of services to its clients, which include health insurers, third-party administrators, employers, union-sponsored benefit plans, workers’ compensation plans and government health programs. It operates in two segments: PBM and Emerging Markets (EM).

