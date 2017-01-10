Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) Position Increased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 444,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,603 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $22,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 74,801.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 39,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 39,645 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 194.0% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 19,873 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.3% in the second quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 20,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 25.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 331,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,247,000 after buying an additional 66,816 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.9% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 10,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) traded up 0.0945% on Tuesday, reaching $53.0901. 122,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.41 and a 12-month high of $56.37. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.4863 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.29.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The company earned $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post $2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/expeditors-international-of-washington-inc-expd-position-increased-by-mitsubishi-ufj-trust-banking-corp/1146367.html.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXPD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays PLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

In related news, Director Michael J. Malone sold 51,559 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $2,661,991.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 133,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,870,610.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Malone sold 32,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $1,636,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,436,601.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc is a logistics company. The Company is a third party logistics provider, and purchases cargo space from carriers, including airlines and ocean shipping lines on a volume basis and resells that space to its customers. The Company provides a range of customer solutions, such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.