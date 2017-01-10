Expedia, Inc. (EXPE) Raised to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Expedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. They currently have $130.00 target price on the online travel company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Expedia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Expedia from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Susquehanna began coverage on Expedia in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a positive rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. RBC Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and issued a $165.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of Expedia in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Benchmark Co. increased their price target on Expedia from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $134.86.

Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) opened at 116.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.66. Expedia has a 1-year low of $88.40 and a 1-year high of $133.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 92.99 and a beta of 0.73.

Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The online travel company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. Expedia had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm earned $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Expedia will post $4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lance A. Soliday sold 1,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $231,140.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,397 shares in the company, valued at $396,158.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 101,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total transaction of $12,665,539.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 394,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,267,571.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Expedia by 11.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,416,053 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $282,002,000 after buying an additional 249,611 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Expedia by 5,206.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,385 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $9,265,000 after buying an additional 77,889 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its position in shares of Expedia by 116.8% in the third quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 48,020 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after buying an additional 25,875 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expedia during the third quarter valued at about $3,077,000. Finally, BlackRock Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia by 17.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 331,219 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $38,660,000 after buying an additional 49,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia

Expedia, Inc is an online travel company. The Company makes travel products and services available, on a standalone and package basis, provided by various lodging properties, airlines, car rental companies, destination service providers, cruise lines and other travel product and service companies. Its Core OTA segment provides a range of travel and advertising services, through a range of brands, including Expedia.com and Hotels.com in the United States and localized Expedia and Hotels.com Websites throughout the world, Orbitz.com, Expedia Affiliate Network, Hotwire.com, Travelocity, Venere, Wotif Group, CarRentals.com, and Classic Vacations.

