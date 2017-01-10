Expedia, Inc. (EXPE) Position Decreased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Expedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 24.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,187 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 9,382 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Expedia were worth $3,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in Expedia during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,300,000. Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia by 32.6% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,034,943 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $216,315,000 after buying an additional 500,674 shares in the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia during the second quarter valued at $48,690,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Expedia during the second quarter valued at $38,235,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expedia by 321.1% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 393,709 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after buying an additional 300,209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Expedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) traded up 0.27% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.62. 2,656,680 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.66. Expedia, Inc. has a one year low of $88.40 and a one year high of $133.55. The stock has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The online travel company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.17. Expedia had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Expedia, Inc. will post $4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: This piece of content was reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/expedia-inc-expe-position-decreased-by-mitsubishi-ufj-kokusai-asset-management-co-ltd/1147002.html.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EXPE shares. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of Expedia in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Expedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Susquehanna started coverage on Expedia in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “positive” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Vetr upgraded Expedia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Expedia from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.20.

In other Expedia news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 101,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total value of $12,665,539.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 394,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,267,571.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Dzielak sold 11,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,463,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,286,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Expedia

Expedia, Inc is an online travel company. The Company makes travel products and services available, on a standalone and package basis, provided by various lodging properties, airlines, car rental companies, destination service providers, cruise lines and other travel product and service companies. Its Core OTA segment provides a range of travel and advertising services, through a range of brands, including Expedia.com and Hotels.com in the United States and localized Expedia and Hotels.com Websites throughout the world, Orbitz.com, Expedia Affiliate Network, Hotwire.com, Travelocity, Venere, Wotif Group, CarRentals.com, and Classic Vacations.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.