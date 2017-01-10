Everest Re Group, Ltd. (RE) Rating Reiterated by Barclays PLC

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC in a note issued to investors on Monday. They currently have a $246.00 target price on the stock. Barclays PLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $166.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.60.

Shares of Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) traded up 1.20% during trading on Monday, reaching $219.58. 144,854 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $214.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.48. Everest Re Group has a 12-month low of $167.07 and a 12-month high of $219.58.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $3.29. The company earned $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Everest Re Group will post $18.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. This is a positive change from Everest Re Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 21.75%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keeley Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Keeley Asset Management Corp now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Capstone Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the underwriting of reinsurance and insurance in the United States, Bermuda and international markets. The Company’s segments include U.S. Reinsurance segment, International segment, Bermuda segment, Insurance segment and Mt. Logan Re segment.

