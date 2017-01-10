Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (EEFT) Stake Maintained by Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. continued to hold its position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,064 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EEFT. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 18.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,522,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,694,000 after buying an additional 543,134 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $24,582,000. Clinton Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $11,254,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $9,115,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $7,942,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) traded down 1.20% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.03. 282,085 shares of the stock were exchanged. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $52.00 and a one year high of $84.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.82 and a 200-day moving average of $76.57. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.30.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EEFT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. started coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

In related news, VP Jeffrey B. Newman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total transaction of $781,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc is an electronic payments provider. The Company offers payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers and individual consumers. Its product offerings include automated teller machine (ATM), point-of-sale (POS), card outsourcing, card issuing and merchant acquiring services, electronic distribution of prepaid mobile airtime and other electronic payment products.

