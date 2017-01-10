EULAV Asset Management Sells 33,600 Shares of Valspar Corporation (The) (VAL)

EULAV Asset Management reduced its stake in Valspar Corporation (The) (NYSE:VAL) by 22.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 114,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,600 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Valspar Corporation (The) were worth $12,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Valspar Corporation (The) during the second quarter valued at $110,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Valspar Corporation (The) by 26.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Valspar Corporation (The) by 48.0% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Valspar Corporation (The) by 885.4% in the third quarter. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valspar Corporation (The) during the second quarter valued at $205,000. 72.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Valspar Corporation (NYSE:VAL) traded up 0.02% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.82. The company had a trading volume of 125,348 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.03 and its 200 day moving average is $104.83. Valspar Corporation has a 12 month low of $72.98 and a 12 month high of $108.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.65.

Valspar Corporation (The) (NYSE:VAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.13. The firm earned $1.11 billion during the quarter. Valspar Corporation (The) had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 39.26%. Valspar Corporation (The)’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valspar Corporation will post $4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Valspar Corporation (The)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Valspar Corporation (The)’s payout ratio is 34.02%.

VAL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Valspar Corporation (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays PLC set a $110.00 target price on Valspar Corporation (The) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Valspar Corporation (The) in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Valspar Corporation (The) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.41.

About Valspar Corporation (The)

The Valspar Corporation is engaged in developing, manufacturing and distributing a range of coatings, paints and related products. The Company operates through two segments: Coatings and Paints. The Coatings segment includes its industrial product lines and packaging product line. The Company offers decorative and protective coatings for metal, wood and plastic primarily for sale to original equipment manufacturing (OEM) customers in Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, North America and South America.

