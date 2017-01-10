EULAV Asset Management Has $11,211,000 Position in Ball Corporation (BLL)

EULAV Asset Management boosted its stake in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) by 47.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 136,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,000 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Ball Corporation were worth $11,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Managed Accounts LLC bought a new position in Ball Corporation during the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Ball Corporation by 129.6% in the second quarter. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ball Corporation by 9.0% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Ball Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Ball Corporation by 25.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) traded down 0.38% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.69. 796,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Ball Corporation has a 12 month low of $62.30 and a 12 month high of $82.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.06 and its 200 day moving average is $76.63. The company has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.40 and a beta of 1.02.

Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Ball Corporation had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Ball Corporation’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ball Corporation will post $3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Ball Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.62%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BLL. Bank of America Corporation reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Ball Corporation in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Ball Corporation in a report on Thursday, November 10th. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a $91.00 price target on Ball Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank AG began coverage on Ball Corporation in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ball Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.63.

About Ball Corporation

Ball Corporation (Ball) is a supplier of metal packaging to the beverage, food, personal care and household products industries. The Company’s packaging products are produced for a range of end uses and are manufactured in facilities around the world. The Company operates in four segments: metal beverage packaging, Americas and Asia; metal beverage packaging, Europe; metal food and household products packaging, and aerospace and technologies.

