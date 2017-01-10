EULAV Asset Management Continues to Hold Stake in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS)

EULAV Asset Management continued to hold its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,300 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems Corporation were worth $11,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADS. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $399,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems Corporation by 567.5% in the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 5,675 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $130,349,000. Court Place Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $1,790,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $234,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) traded down 0.59% on Tuesday, hitting $236.19. The stock had a trading volume of 322,367 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $231.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.49. The firm has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.66. Alliance Data Systems Corporation has a 52-week low of $176.63 and a 52-week high of $258.69.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.30. Alliance Data Systems Corporation had a return on equity of 50.86% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm earned $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.95 EPS. Alliance Data Systems Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Corporation will post $16.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Alliance Data Systems Corporation’s payout ratio is 22.01%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/eulav-asset-management-continues-to-hold-stake-in-alliance-data-systems-corporation-ads/1146620.html.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ADS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Alliance Data Systems Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Alliance Data Systems Corporation in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems Corporation in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems Corporation in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on Alliance Data Systems Corporation in a report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.97.

In related news, EVP Bryan J. Kennedy bought 238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $231.11 per share, with a total value of $55,004.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Charles L. Horn sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $302,543.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation is a provider of data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions serving consumer-based businesses in a range of industries. The Company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.