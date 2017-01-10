E*TRADE Financial Corporation (ETFC) Position Increased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 12.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 785,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,811 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in E*TRADE Financial Corporation were worth $22,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in E*TRADE Financial Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in E*TRADE Financial Corporation during the third quarter valued at about $187,000. FNY Managed Accounts LLC raised its position in E*TRADE Financial Corporation by 128.3% in the second quarter. FNY Managed Accounts LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in E*TRADE Financial Corporation by 417.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 6,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in E*TRADE Financial Corporation during the third quarter valued at about $265,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) traded up 0.52% on Tuesday, hitting $36.65. 754,352 shares of the stock were exchanged. E*TRADE Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $19.61 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.01 and a 200-day moving average of $28.77.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. The firm earned $486 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645 million. E*TRADE Financial Corporation had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 27.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that E*TRADE Financial Corporation will post $1.84 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “E*TRADE Financial Corporation (ETFC) Position Increased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp” was first published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/etrade-financial-corporation-etfc-position-increased-by-mitsubishi-ufj-trust-banking-corp/1146365.html.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ETFC. Bank of America Corporation restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial Corporation in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of E*TRADE Financial Corporation in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of E*TRADE Financial Corporation in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.50 target price on the stock. Finally, reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial Corporation in a report on Friday, September 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.43.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation Company Profile

E*Trade Financial Corporation is a financial services company. The Company provides brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the brand E*TRADE Financial. The Company also provides investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits, to retail investors.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC).

Receive News & Ratings for E*TRADE Financial Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E*TRADE Financial Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.