Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 6,004 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,148 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 6,004 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.16% of Urban Outfitters worth $6,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 304.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,365 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 14,579 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 3.4% in the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,019 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 16.0% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,708 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 9.5% in the second quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 1,160,517 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,914,000 after buying an additional 100,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 17.8% in the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) traded up 2.57% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.59. 4,192,421 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.63. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.06 and a 1-year high of $40.80.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post $1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Vetr lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.77 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wunderlich lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Urban Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.53.

In other news, General Counsel Azeez Hayne sold 6,260 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $250,087.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc (Urban Outfitters) is a lifestyle retail company. The Company operates through two business segments: Retail and Wholesale. The Retail segment consists of the Company’s Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie Group, Free People and Terrain brands, whose merchandise is sold directly to the Company’s customers through retail stores, Websites, mobile applications, catalogs and customer contact centers.

