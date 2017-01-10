Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Invests $16,957,000 in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 276,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $16,957,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.6% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 9.0% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 106.8% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the second quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.8% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) traded up 0.85% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 630,745 shares. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.77 and a 12 month high of $79.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.87 and its 200-day moving average is $65.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The firm earned $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post $3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 65.50%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. BTIG Research upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.27.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company. The Company owned and operated 1,536 restaurants through its subsidiaries in the United States and Canada, as of May 29, 2016. The Company’s segments include Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining (which includes The Capital Grille, and Eddie V’s Prime Seafood and Wildfish Seafood Grille (Eddie V’s)) and Other Business (which includes Yard House, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, consumer-packaged goods and franchise revenues).

