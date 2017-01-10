EPAM Systems, Inc. (EPAM) Position Boosted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,163,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 209,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $149,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 5,051.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 16.5% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 10.2% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the second quarter worth $210,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) opened at 66.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85 and a beta of 1.22. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.53 and a 52-week high of $78.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.19 and a 200 day moving average of $66.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $298.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.12 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post $2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.95.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc (EPAM) is a provider of software engineering solutions and information technology services. The Company’s service offerings include Software Product Development Services, Custom Application Development Services, Application Testing Services, Enterprise Application Platforms, Application Maintenance and Support, and Infrastructure Management Services.

