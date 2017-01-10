Enterprise Inns plc (ETI) Insider Sells £206,478.90 in Stock

Enterprise Inns plc (LON:ETI) insider W Simon Townsend sold 169,245 shares of Enterprise Inns plc stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 122 ($1.48), for a total transaction of £206,478.90 ($251,099.23).

On Friday, December 16th, W Simon Townsend purchased 1,500 shares of Enterprise Inns plc stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.46) per share, with a total value of £1,800 ($2,188.98).

On Wednesday, December 14th, W Simon Townsend sold 52,165 shares of Enterprise Inns plc stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 108 ($1.31), for a total transaction of £56,338.20 ($68,512.95).

Shares of Enterprise Inns plc (LON:ETI) opened at 125.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s market cap is GBX 612.54 million. Enterprise Inns plc has a 52-week low of GBX 69.80 and a 52-week high of GBX 128.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 113.41 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 96.09.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Numis Securities Ltd assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Inns plc in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 160 ($1.95) price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Enterprise Inns plc to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 115 ($1.40) to GBX 150 ($1.82) in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.82) price objective on shares of Enterprise Inns plc in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays PLC upgraded shares of Enterprise Inns plc to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 80 ($0.97) to GBX 115 ($1.40) in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Panmure Gordon restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.22) price objective on shares of Enterprise Inns plc in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enterprise Inns plc presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 127.57 ($1.55).

About Enterprise Inns plc

Enterprise Inns plc is a United Kingdom-based pub company. The Company is an operator of leased and tenanted pubs in the United Kingdom. The Company’s segments include Leased and tenanted, Commercial property and Managed. The Leased and tenanted segment includes rental income and revenue from drinks supplies and gaming machines.

