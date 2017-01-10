Enerplus Corporation (ERF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ERF shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $14.00 price objective on Enerplus Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays PLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enerplus Corporation in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Scotiabank raised Enerplus Corporation from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Enerplus Corporation in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Enerplus Corporation during the second quarter worth about $168,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Enerplus Corporation by 0.9% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,242,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,590,000 after buying an additional 49,028 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Enerplus Corporation during the third quarter worth about $2,200,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Enerplus Corporation during the second quarter worth about $735,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Enerplus Corporation by 18.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 404,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 62,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) traded down 0.11% on Tuesday, reaching $8.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458,974 shares. Enerplus Corporation has a 12 month low of $1.84 and a 12 month high of $10.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.04 and a 200 day moving average of $7.27. The firm’s market cap is $2.13 billion.

Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.43. Enerplus Corporation had a negative return on equity of 81.49% and a negative net margin of 152.64%. The business earned $188.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.42) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Enerplus Corporation will post ($1.19) earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.007 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Enerplus Corporation’s payout ratio is -2.37%.

About Enerplus Corporation

Enerplus Corporation is an energy producer. The Company’s capital program is focused on the development of its crude oil and natural gas core areas of operation, which includes its North Dakota and Montana crude oil assets in the Williston Basin, and its natural gas interests in northeast Pennsylvania.

