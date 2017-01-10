Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. (ETE) Downgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein to “Market Perform”

Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. (NYSE:ETE) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm currently has $19.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $18.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ETE. Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Stephens initiated coverage on Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an equal weight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reissued a buy rating on shares of Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. in a report on Monday, December 26th. Robert W. Baird raised Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $20.00 price objective on Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.20.

Shares of Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. (NYSE:ETE) traded down 0.85% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,082,416 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.86. Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $20.05.

Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. (NYSE:ETE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. will post $0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/energy-transfer-equity-l-p-ete-downgraded-by-sanford-c-bernstein-to-market-perform/1146819.html.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. by 55.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. by 3.2% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. during the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. Integrated Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. by 6.7% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Management now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. during the second quarter worth approximately $154,000. 43.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. Company Profile

Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. (ETE) directly and indirectly owns equity interests in Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. (ETP) and SUN LP, which are engaged in diversified energy-related services. The Company, through its family of companies, owns and operates over 71,000 miles of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGL), refined products and crude oil pipelines.

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Equity L.P. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer Equity L.P. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.