Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (EIGI) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based solutions. Its solutions are designed to help small- and medium-sized businesses. The Company’s products and services includes initial Website design and creation, email and commerce solutions as well as offerings, such as scalable and on-demand computing, security, storage and bandwidth, online marketing, mobile and productivity solutions, Web Presence and Commerce Offerings, Computing Resources and Security Offerings, Marketing Solutions and Productivity Tools. Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EIGI. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) downgraded Endurance International Group Holdings from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Endurance International Group Holdings in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.31.

Endurance International Group Holdings (NASDAQ:EIGI) traded up 0.60% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.35. The stock had a trading volume of 948,620 shares. Endurance International Group Holdings has a one year low of $6.55 and a one year high of $11.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.26. The stock’s market cap is $1.18 billion.

Endurance International Group Holdings (NASDAQ:EIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. Endurance International Group Holdings had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 18.29%. The company earned $291.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Endurance International Group Holdings will post ($0.51) EPS for the current year.

In other Endurance International Group Holdings news, insider Katherine J. Andreasen sold 15,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $134,977.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,074.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kenneth J. Surdan sold 16,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $125,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 56.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EIGI. FMR LLC boosted its position in Endurance International Group Holdings by 2.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,066,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,387,000 after buying an additional 549,159 shares during the last quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Endurance International Group Holdings by 600.2% in the third quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd. now owns 6,989,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,157,000 after buying an additional 5,991,191 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Endurance International Group Holdings by 43.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,969,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,232,000 after buying an additional 1,819,253 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Endurance International Group Holdings by 10.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,857,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,673,000 after buying an additional 475,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Endurance International Group Holdings by 21.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,794,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,449,000 after buying an additional 489,306 shares during the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endurance International Group Holdings Company Profile

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc (Endurance) is a provider of cloud-based platform solutions designed to help small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) succeed online. The Company serves approximately 4.7 million subscribers across the globe with an integrated suite of over 150 products and services.

