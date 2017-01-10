Enbridge Energy, L.P. (EEP) Position Increased by BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC

BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge Energy, L.P. (NYSE:EEP) by 293.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 111,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,983 shares during the period. BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge Energy, L.P. were worth $2,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EEP. BB&T Corp increased its stake in shares of Enbridge Energy, L.P. by 0.4% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 30,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge Energy, L.P. by 1.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge Energy, L.P. by 1.6% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 29,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Enbridge Energy, L.P. by 6.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge Energy, L.P. by 0.4% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 179,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. 55.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Enbridge Energy, L.P. (NYSE:EEP) traded down 1.44% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.37. 686,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Enbridge Energy, L.P. has a 52-week low of $14.27 and a 52-week high of $26.37. The company’s market cap is $8.88 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.22.

Enbridge Energy, L.P. (NYSE:EEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The company earned $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Enbridge Energy, L.P. had a negative net margin of 5.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Energy, L.P. will post $0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EEP. RBC Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge Energy, L.P. in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enbridge Energy, L.P. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Enbridge Energy, L.P. in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Ladenburg Thalmann reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge Energy, L.P. in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised shares of Enbridge Energy, L.P. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge Energy, L.P. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

Enbridge Energy, L.P. Company Profile

Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. is a limited partnership that owns and operates crude oil and liquid petroleum transportation and storage assets, and natural gas gathering, treating, processing, transportation and marketing assets in the United States. The Company’s activities include interstate pipeline transportation and storage of crude oil and liquid petroleum, and gathering, treating, processing and transportation of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs), through pipelines and related facilities, and supply, transportation and sales services, including purchasing and selling natural gas and NGLs.

