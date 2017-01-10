Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ENTA) Stake Boosted by SECOR Capital Advisors LP

SECOR Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 36.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,682 shares during the period. SECOR Capital Advisors LP owned about 0.31% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Group LTD raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,201,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,503,000 after buying an additional 17,925 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 295.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the period. BlackRock Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 72,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 8,836 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $540,000. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) traded down 0.78% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.46. 179,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $675.09 million, a PE ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.00. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.39 and a 1-year high of $37.31.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $12.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post $0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENTA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.29.

In other news, insider Yat Sun Or sold 13,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $488,487.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 301,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,592,828.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc is a research and development-focused biotechnology company. The Company uses chemistry-driven approach and drug discovery solutions to create molecule drugs primarily for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The Company is engaged in discovering and developing inhibitors designed for use against the hepatitis C virus (HCV), as well as compounds for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and primary biliary cirrhosis (PBC).

