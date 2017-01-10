Emerald Advisers Inc. PA Cuts Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT)

Emerald Advisers Inc. PA lowered its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 33.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,840 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service raised its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings by 9.3% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 425,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,767,000 after buying an additional 36,301 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 372,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,539,000 after buying an additional 8,634 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings during the second quarter worth $203,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings by 14.4% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings by 17.8% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 122,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after buying an additional 18,422 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) traded down 1.65% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.02. 3,384,687 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.47. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.16 and a 12-month high of $59.76. The stock has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.33.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company earned $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Hilton Worldwide Holdings had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post $0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HLT shares. set a $27.00 price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Bank of America Corporation upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.63.

In related news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $1,965,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 391,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,256,366.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a hospitality company. The Company is engaged in owning, leasing, managing, developing and franchising hotels, resorts and timeshare properties. It operates through three segments: management and franchise, ownership and timeshare. It has approximately 4,610 hotels, resorts and timeshare properties comprising over 758,502 rooms in approximately 100 countries and territories.

