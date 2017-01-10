Emerald Acquisition Ltd. reduced its stake in CACI International, Inc. (NYSE:CACI) by 42.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 142,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,294 shares during the period. Emerald Acquisition Ltd.’s holdings in CACI International were worth $14,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CACI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CACI International by 2.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of CACI International by 5.5% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CACI International by 49.9% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of CACI International by 4.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Finally, PineBridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of CACI International by 4.1% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CACI International, Inc. (NYSE:CACI) traded up 0.2421% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.2501. The stock had a trading volume of 29,798 shares. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.3122 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.98. CACI International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.08 and a 52-week high of $133.70.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.82. CACI International had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CACI International, Inc. will post $6.29 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was first reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/emerald-acquisition-ltd-has-14428000-stake-in-caci-international-inc-caci/1146509.html.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CACI. Zacks Investment Research raised CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Drexel Hamilton started coverage on CACI International in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Noble Financial lowered CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. FBR & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of CACI International in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on CACI International in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CACI International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.13.

In other CACI International news, Director James L. Pavitt sold 1,000 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.68, for a total value of $131,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,740.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 2,637 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $276,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,577,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc is a simulation technology company. The Company provides information solutions and services. The Company operates through two segments: domestic operations and international operations. It serves clients in the United States federal government and commercial markets, primarily throughout North America and internationally on behalf of the United States customers, as well as in the United Kingdom and the Netherlands.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CACI International, Inc. (NYSE:CACI).

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.