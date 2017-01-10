Eldorado Gold Corp Forecasted to Post FY2017 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share (ELD)

Eldorado Gold Corp (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) – Analysts at Cormark cut their FY2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eldorado Gold Corp in a research note issued on Monday. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the brokerage will earn $0.03 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.04.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Eldorado Gold Corp from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Eldorado Gold Corp from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, October 30th. Dundee Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold Corp in a research note on Monday, September 19th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold Corp in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.75 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold Corp in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eldorado Gold Corp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.29.

Shares of Eldorado Gold Corp (TSE:ELD) traded up 0.45% on Tuesday, reaching $4.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,796,466 shares. Eldorado Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $6.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.83. The stock’s market cap is $3.18 billion.

About Eldorado Gold Corp

Eldorado Gold Corporation (Eldorado) owns and operates mines around the world, primarily gold mines but also a silver-lead-zinc mine. The Company’s activities involve all facets of the mining industry, including exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production and reclamation. Its business is focused in Brazil, China, Greece, Turkey and Romania.

