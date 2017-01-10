Eclipse Resources Corporation (ECR) Receives $3.05 Average PT from Brokerages

Eclipse Resources Corporation (NYSE:ECR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.05.

A number of analysts recently commented on ECR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eclipse Resources Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. KLR Group started coverage on shares of Eclipse Resources Corporation in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.75 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Eclipse Resources Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. GMP Securities started coverage on shares of Eclipse Resources Corporation in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, RBC Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Eclipse Resources Corporation in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Eclipse Resources Corporation by 140.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 23,947 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new stake in Eclipse Resources Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Eclipse Resources Corporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eclipse Resources Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, KCG Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Eclipse Resources Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eclipse Resources Corporation (NYSE:ECR) opened at 2.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day moving average of $3.09. Eclipse Resources Corporation has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $4.42. The stock’s market cap is $638.45 million.

Eclipse Resources Corporation (NYSE:ECR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.05. Eclipse Resources Corporation had a negative return on equity of 39.50% and a negative net margin of 439.73%. The business earned $54.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Eclipse Resources Corporation will post ($0.31) earnings per share for the current year.

About Eclipse Resources Corporation

Eclipse Resources Corporation (Eclipse) is an independent exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The Company has assembled an acreage position approximating 221,700 net acres in Eastern Ohio.

