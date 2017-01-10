easyJet plc (EZJ) Given “Buy” Rating at Beaufort Securities

Beaufort Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) in a research report released on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on EZJ. Liberum Capital reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 825 ($10.03) target price on shares of easyJet plc in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Goodbody reissued a hold rating on shares of easyJet plc in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Numis Securities Ltd reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($12.77) target price on shares of easyJet plc in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 935 ($11.37) target price on shares of easyJet plc in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on easyJet plc from GBX 1,109 ($13.49) to GBX 966 ($11.75) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,296.72 ($15.77).

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) traded up 2.57% during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1079.00. 2,263,138 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,017.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,049.25. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 4.27 billion. easyJet plc has a 1-year low of GBX 851.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 1,745.00.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a GBX 53.80 ($0.65) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 4.95%.

In other easyJet plc news, insider Andrew Findlay sold 13,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,024 ($12.45), for a total value of £139,673.60 ($169,857.23).

About easyJet plc

easyJet plc is a United Kingdom-based short-haul airline. The Company operates in the short-haul European aviation market. The Company operates through the route network segment. The Company operates approximately 600 routes across over 30 countries with its fleet consisting of approximately 200 Airbus aircraft.

