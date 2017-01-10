Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) Stake Increased by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP) by 318.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 869,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 661,500 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $67,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Eagle Materials by 23.9% in the second quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 456,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,195,000 after buying an additional 88,096 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.2% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 320,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,800,000 after buying an additional 10,015 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 14.3% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,825,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,857,000 after buying an additional 227,736 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 50.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 760,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,801,000 after buying an additional 254,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 99.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 121,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,399,000 after buying an additional 60,760 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP) opened at 98.91 on Tuesday. Eagle Materials Inc has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $103.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.19.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The firm earned $332.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.65 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc will post $4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 10.26%.

EXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens cut Eagle Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Standpoint Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. CL King upgraded Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.33.

In related news, EVP James H. Graass sold 5,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,241 shares in the company, valued at $6,424,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 18,198 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total value of $1,454,566.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,500,542.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc is a supplier of construction products, building materials and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. The Company operates through five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants. The Company’s construction products are used in residential, industrial, commercial and infrastructure construction, and include cement, slag, concrete and aggregates.

