Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (EGBN) CFO Sells $294,686.00 in Stock

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) CFO James H. Langmead sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $294,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,335,965.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) opened at 58.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.78. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.75 and a 12 month high of $64.94.
Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $71.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 31.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post $2.82 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens lowered Eagle Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 6.1% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1,066.7% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 88.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 46.5% in the third quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 3,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Eagle Bancorp Company Profile
Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for EagleBank (the Bank). The Bank is the Company’s principal operating subsidiary. The Bank is a chartered commercial bank, which operates over 20 banking offices in Montgomery County, Maryland; District of Columbia, and Northern Virginia. The Bank offers a range of commercial banking services to its business and professional clients, as well as consumer banking services to individuals living or working in the service area.
