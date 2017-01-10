Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (EGBN) CFO Sells $294,686.00 in Stock

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) CFO James H. Langmead sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $294,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,335,965.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) opened at 58.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.78. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.75 and a 12 month high of $64.94.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $71.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 31.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post $2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/eagle-bancorp-inc-egbn-cfo-sells-294686-00-in-stock/1146039.html.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens lowered Eagle Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 6.1% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1,066.7% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 88.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 46.5% in the third quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 3,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for EagleBank (the Bank). The Bank is the Company’s principal operating subsidiary. The Bank is a chartered commercial bank, which operates over 20 banking offices in Montgomery County, Maryland; District of Columbia, and Northern Virginia. The Bank offers a range of commercial banking services to its business and professional clients, as well as consumer banking services to individuals living or working in the service area.

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.