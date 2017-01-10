DZ Bank AG Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Evotec AG (EVTCY)

Evotec AG (NASDAQ:EVTCY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at DZ Bank AG in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EVTCY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evotec AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Evotec AG in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Shares of Evotec AG (NASDAQ:EVTCY) traded up 0.636% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.615. 1,725 shares of the stock were exchanged. Evotec AG has a 12 month low of $6.56 and a 12 month high of $16.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.085. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.05 and its 200-day moving average is $10.95.

Evotec AG Company Profile

Evotec AG (Evotec) is a drug discovery and development company. The Company is engaged in providing drug discovery solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and academic sectors. The Company has two segments: EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. EVT Execute segment offers stand-alone or integrated drug discovery solutions for collaborator’s targets and programs.

