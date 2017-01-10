Dynamic Capital Management Ltd Increases Position in ALCOA CORP (AA)

Dynamic Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of ALCOA CORP (NYSE:AA) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,436 shares during the period. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in ALCOA CORP were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AA. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in ALCOA CORP by 1.2% in the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 172,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ALCOA CORP by 33.6% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 38,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 9,758 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ALCOA CORP by 0.9% in the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of ALCOA CORP by 18.7% in the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 88,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of ALCOA CORP by 1.2% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,337,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,667,000 after buying an additional 26,724 shares during the period.

ALCOA CORP (NYSE:AA) traded up 5.09% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,824,409 shares. ALCOA CORP has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $32.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.10. The firm’s market cap is $5.67 billion.

AA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank AG decreased their target price on ALCOA CORP to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America Corporation reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of ALCOA CORP in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $39.00 target price on ALCOA CORP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised ALCOA CORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Gabelli initiated coverage on ALCOA CORP in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.28.

About ALCOA CORP

Alcoa Inc is engaged in lightweight metals engineering and manufacturing. The Company operates in five segments: Alumina, Primary Metals, Global Rolled Products, Engineered Products and Solutions, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Company’s multi-material products, which include aluminum, titanium and nickel, are used across the world in aerospace, automobiles, commercial transportation, packaging, building and construction, defense, consumer electronics, oil and gas, and industrial applications.

