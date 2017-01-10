DnB Asset Management AS Reduces Stake in Centene Corporation (CNC)

DnB Asset Management AS cut its position in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) by 33.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,100 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Centene Corporation were worth $4,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene Corporation by 8.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 101,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,782,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Ngam Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Centene Corporation by 298.4% in the second quarter. Ngam Advisors L.P. now owns 149,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,637,000 after buying an additional 111,626 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centene Corporation by 68.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,820,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,931,000 after buying an additional 741,433 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Centene Corporation during the second quarter worth about $21,946,000. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene Corporation during the second quarter worth about $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) traded up 0.24% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.12. 1,761,706 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.32. Centene Corporation has a 1-year low of $47.36 and a 1-year high of $75.57. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 0.74.

Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business earned $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 million. Centene Corporation had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 1.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 86.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Centene Corporation will post $4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

CNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (down from $68.00) on shares of Centene Corporation in a report on Friday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Centene Corporation in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Centene Corporation in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Centene Corporation in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays PLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Centene Corporation in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.44.

In related news, SVP Mark J. Brooks sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $63,742.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Centene Corporation

Centene Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that provides programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. The Company also provides education and outreach programs to inform and assist members in accessing appropriate healthcare services. The Company operates through two segments.

